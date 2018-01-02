Fatal traffic collision in midlands town

Gardaí at Birr, County Offaly are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Ferbane today (January 2).

The collision between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian aged 70 occurred at approximately 7.30am on the Ferbane to Athlone Road (N62) just on the outskirts of Ferbane.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Tullamore hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and has since been reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, in particular anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7am and 7.20am, to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710,the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.