No funding to upgrade busy Laois road

There is no funding available to upgrade the busy approach road to Heywood College from Ballypickas Cross, which is used by almost 700 pupils and some 50 school staff members on a regular basis.

The news came at the last meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, in response to a motion proposed by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, informed her that the council has investigated the possibility of obtaining funding through a specific improvement scheme from the DTTAS.

He said it was his understanding that this funding mechanism was suspended 4-5 years ago.

In relation to the junction of L-3777-0 and R430 on the Abbeyleix/Carlow Road at Ballypickas Upper, the council will refresh the road markings in early 2018 and cut back the verges.

Cllr Sweeney said she was disappointed to learn that the funding was suspended. She said it was a very busy road with almost 700 pupils in a number of buses using the road, as well as around 50 school staff members.

She also said that the astroturf pitch was used in the late evenings so there is a large volume of traffic, and stated that the council shouldn’t wait for an accident to happen before doing something.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly also said he was disappointed with the response. He said there was a junction at Heywood which should be a roundabout due to the colossal amount of traffic.