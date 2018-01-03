Laois comic Bernard O'Shea gets his Dancing with the Stars outfit #watch
Laois comedian Bernard O'Shea gets ready for Dancing with the Stars
Laois comedian Bernard O'Shea donned his Christmas gift today as he prepares for his debut on Dancing with the Stars.
Erin McGregor’s Christmas present to the Durrow native was a pair of tight fitting 'man jega legidies'.
Erin's advice to Bernard: 'Just don't bend down!'
Dancing with the Stars returns for a brand new sparkly series on January 7th at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.
Courtesy of @GregorErin and all at @DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/GCXzKxy0VI— Bernard O'Shea (@boshea5) January 3, 2018
