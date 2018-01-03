Laois comic Bernard O'Shea gets his Dancing with the Stars outfit #watch

Laois comedian Bernard O'Shea donned his Christmas gift today as he prepares for his debut on Dancing with the Stars.

Erin McGregor’s Christmas present to the Durrow native was a pair of tight fitting 'man jega legidies'.

Erin's advice to Bernard: 'Just don't bend down!'

Dancing with the Stars returns for a brand new sparkly series on January 7th at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.