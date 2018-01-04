Update - hospital trolley count high but eases in Portlaoise

Staff at Portlaoise hospital have made progress in tackling the trolley build-up but the problem remains acute in Tullamore and Kilkenny hospitals.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley watch figures for Thursday, January 4 show that there were six patients waiting on trollies at the Emergency Department (ED/A&E) in the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. This is down from 25 last Tuesday.

However, there were 37 trollies deployed at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. There were 28 patients waiting for a bed in A&E with further nine on trollies in the wards.

The crisis remains acute at St Luke's Kilkenny where 46 patients were waiting for a bed.

There were 15 patients waiting in Naas while Tallaght had 29 patients on trollies. St James' deployed 17 trollies on Thursday according to the figures.

Portlaoise, Tullamore, Naas, Tallaght and St James are all part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. The number on patients on trollies in 2017 hit 18,363, an increase of 7% in these hospitals.

The national trolley county dropped to 592 on Thursday down from a record high of 677 on Wednesday, January 3.

University Hospital Limerick continues to sufffer serious overcrowding with 52 patients waiting.

OVERCROWDING PROVES PORTLAOISE NEEDS UPGRADE NOT DOWNGRADE

CHILDREN NOW FORCED ONTO TROLLIES SAY DOCTORS