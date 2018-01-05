Objections to 'garish' sign at Portlaoise casino

Permission has been granted for the retention of a neon sign at Portlaoise Casino, despite objections from nearby residents of Railway Street who described the sign as “unsightly”, “overbearingly large” and “garish”.

Mr Vincent King applied to Laois County Council for permission to retain the sign and all associated site works at the casino at Railway Street, Portlaoise.

A submission objecting to the plans was sent to the council by Mr Shane Hegarty, on behalf of the residents of Railway Street.

The residents said they formally objected to the erection of a neon sign at the casino due to its “unsightly nature, overbearingly large size and extreme garish brightness”.

“It is entirely out of keeping with and disruptive to a longstanding residential area,” they said. The submission was signed by Shane Hegarty, and Michael, Betty and Mark Kavanagh.

However, the council granted permission with three conditions: the sign shall be retained in accordance with the plans; no further advertisements or signs are to be erected; and no external or internal lighting of the sign is permitted.

The council considered that the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area and would therefore be in accordance with the Laois County Development Plan 2017-2023 and the Portlaoise Local Area Plan 2012-2018 and the proper planning and development of the area.