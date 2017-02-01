Portlaoise stars are the Laois reps on new Club Players Association

Two inter county Laois players have been chose to represent Laois club players on the new Club Players Association.

Multiple Portlaoise county champions Cahir Healy and Kieran Lillis, who have represented Laois in Hurling at Gaelic Football, are the Laois reps on the new Association according to Portlaoise GAA.

"We are delighted that our own players have been appointed as the Laois county representatives for hurling and football respectively," said a post on Portaloise GAA's facebook page.

Cahir Healy will represent club hurlers while Kieran Lillis is the football rep.

Portlaoise GAA called on all players, coaches, administrators and supporters to register with the Club Players Association online at www.gaaclubplayers.com