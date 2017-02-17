Waterford IT calling all Laois GAA alumni for reunion

On Friday next 24th February, WIT GAA will celebrate its 35 years of success 1982 to 2017 at the Dome in Waterford Institute of Technology.

This special Gathering event will be attended by members of the various Hurling, Camogie, Handball and Football teams since the club was founded. Players and club members from all parts of the globe will enjoy this unique opportunity to meet and recall their experience of time spent at WIT and their activities with the GAA Club.

The founding players of 35 years ago will be particularly proud of what has been achieved from their efforts in establishing the club.

Since then the club has won 117 competitions, including 9 Fitzgibbon Cups and 8 Ashbourne Cups and will be a fitting event to recognize the various efforts and dedication of our members who over the past 35 years have played their part in bringing WIT GAA Club to the summit of Higher Education GAA.

Format for the night is as follows:

7.30pm: Welcome reception,

8pm: Buffet,

9pm: Recalling the 35 years with Damian Lawlor followed by reminiscing of the years and Entertainment till late.

If you have played or been involved in any way with the GAA club you are very welcome to attend this event but please ensure that you contact the organizing committee in advance by mailing the club at gaa@wit.ie or calling 087-9424116.