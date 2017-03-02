Countdown is on as TriLaois gets ready for latest staging

Trilogy Triathlon Club is busy preparing for its tenth annual TriLaois on April 8th in Portlaoise.

Triathlon is now the fastest growing sport in the country so it's no surprise that close to 400 athletes are travelling to race in this local event.

The local community shows fantastic support for this growing club with Joe Mallon Motors Sponsoring TriLaois for the third year running. Trilogy are fortunate to have continued support from Laois Sports Partnership on an annual basis and local businesses like Supervalu, The Maldron and Race Right Cycles help them out with filling their goody bag.

A number of new sponsors have come on board this year too including Total Immersion Swimming and Nature Valley.

Laois Sports Partnership sponsors their beginner programme which 28 people have signed up to this year. "We are thrilled with the number of newcomers" says this year's programme co-ordinator Catherine. "It's great to see such a growing interest in Triathlon and our experienced coaches are busy preparing our beginners for their first triathlon.

“They've been putting in tremendous hard work and we are incredibly proud of them and the hard work they are putting in. It will all pay off on the day when they cross that finish line and collect their finishers medal, which is one of a kind this year!"

Excitement is building for the race itself which draws a large crowd of supporters and family members to the town on the day.

The swim is a pool based swim in which competitors must complete 30 lengths of the pool or the shorter option of 16 lengths for the 'Try-a-Tri' distance in the Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The 20km cycle then takes the competitors out the old Dublin road, over a gradual incline towards Emo, then returning via quiet roads to complete the cycle leg, the 5km run is over a largely flat out and back route local to the town. The event is open to all, but has been particularly designed for anyone racing their first event - either as a relay team or as individuals.

The short-distance, pool-based swim makes an ideal dry run for longer events outdoors later in the season. TriLaois is the opening race of the season on the Triathlon Ireland calendar and the central location makes the event accessible to all.

Anyone that wants to get involved can get in touch with the club on our Facebook page or come along and soak up the atmosphere of what is sure to be the best TriLaois yet.

The club welcomes new members and further info is available from newmebers@trilogy.ie.