Key fundraiser for community and soccer in Laois village

A key fundraising event takes place this weekend in The Swan to raise funds for community and sports in the Laois village.

The Swan Hall Development Association, in conjunction with Wolfhill Athletic FC, are hosting a table quiz in the Swan Inn.

This annual event is organised as a fundraiser to support local projects and sporting events in the area. The organisers say all support will be greatly appreciated.

"You can do so by organising a table, sponsoring prizes, selling tickets, etc. Now is the time to plan the composition of your team - this quiz will be keenly contested!" say the clubs involved.

The event takes place on Friday, March 31. Refreshments will be served on the night. Further details from John on 087-9027560 and Aidan on 086-8047343.