Volunteers needed to help Portlaoise club promote rugby

The 2016-17 season has so far been a very successful one for Portlaoise Rugby Club with many teams still in the hunt for trophies.

But because the season is coming to an end the club is already looking forward to next year and is especially looking for people to help out to promote what is happening in our club.

"We are looking for volunteers at all levels (minis-adults) to assist with match coverage. We are not looking for one person to cover every match but we feel it's important that every match is covered. The idea is to build a team of people where everybody does a little so we can cover a lot.

"If you can help by taking pictures, writing reports, texting results, posting results to social media or in any other way please message this page before the end of April," says the club's PRO.

Training will be provided for anybody interested in helping out.