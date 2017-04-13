'Walking Gaelic Football' set to kick off in Stradbally, Vicarstown andTimahoe

The very successful Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe Sports Hub continues with a very popular "Walking Gaelic football"

The organisers say its a great way to combine physical activity and to play the great game.

The next outing is Monday, April 22 in Timahoe. Please come along and play, no experience needed.

Events like these are a great way to meet new people, whilst getting out and active says the Hub.

The SVT Community Sports HUB promotes all physical and sporting activities in the three Laois villages.

It is a centre for information on the great activities and sports clubs already available in the area, as well as new and exciting activities and projects that will give all people of any age a chance to get active in any way they feel comfortable.