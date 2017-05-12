Laois Kayak and Canoe Club invites everyone to its open event to get paddling

Laois Kayak and Canoe Club gets into full flow this week with the start of what should be a busy summer on Laois rivers for the busy active club.

The club, which is based in Durrow, hold its open evening this Friday 12th May from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome to visit the Clubhouse at the Old Bridge in Durrow and try out kayaking.

Equipment will be supplied - just bring a towel and spare change of clothes. Places are subject to availability and are allocated on a first come basis.

The club will be also be running a Kayaking training session on the weekend of 27th and 28th May. This promises to be fun two days of weekend paddling, games and on-the-water instruction for both adults and juniors (U18) who want to learn the basics of kayaking with qualified Canoeing Ireland instructors.

This course is part of Laois Kayak and Canoe Club’s Summer Development Programme. Participants will learn to kayak safely & competently on flat water. It will also give an understanding of the basic paddling techniques and safety rules of canoeing.

The club is involved in many different types of kayaking and canoeing, ranging from white water river-running and canoe polo to freestyle play boating and flat-water racing.

The Club aims to introduce everyone to the sport of kayaking, and caters for every level of skill, from complete beginner to expert paddling.The club is affiliated with Canoeing Ireland (ICU) and has its own ICU qualified instructors. All paddler training and progression follows Canoeing Ireland's skills award programmes and our club can certify to this standard.

Summer kayaking training and introduction sessions are now booking. Midweek Paddling takes place on Wednesday evenings.

If you are interested in taking up paddling please keep an eye out on Facebook and on our website for introduction nights, training sessions and events for Junior and Senior paddlers – see www.laoiskayak.com online