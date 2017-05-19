Laois schools have 'Golden' opportunity for dream coaching session with Eamonn Kelly and Ross King

One lucky Laois school will win a coaching session from Laois hurling boss Eamonn Kelly and captain Ross King, thanks to a competition running at the Leinster SHC quarter-final with Wexford.

School children are being encouraged to attend on the day and fill out a 'Golden Ticket', before dropping their completed form into a box at the hut used by the programme sellers inside the grounds.

One ticket will then be picked at random, and they will win the top prize of a session with the Laois manager and captain. As well as winning that prize for their school, the winning child will also get a brand new Laois jersey for themselves, and the second place winner will get a free hurley and sliotar.

The 'Golden Ticket' entry forms will be distributed to primary schools around the county this week, and a limited number will be made available in the grounds on the day.