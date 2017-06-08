Put on your running shoes for Timahoe Féile football champs

The Stradbally Vicastown Timahoe Community Sports Hub is proud to host a 5km family fun run/walk fundraiser for the U-14 Timahoe Ladies GAA Team

The team was crowned Laois Féile Ladies Gaelic Football champions for the first time ever in the history of the club after defeating Portlaoise on June 5.

The U-14s now go on to represent Laois at the national competition in Cavan from June 23/24.

SVT Community Sports Hub would like to invite everyone to our fundraiser for the trip to Cavan on Monday 5th June at 12pm.

Registration is from 11:30am. The run starting point is the Old Boys School Stradbally. The finish line is at the Vicarstown Community Hall.

For those who are not up for the walk, join us at the finish line, and cheer on everyone, have a cuppa & the chat.

There will be a shuttle bus to bring people back to the car park in the Old Boys School in Stradbally.€10 per person / €20 per family.C

ash prizes for first adult male: adult female/teenager/child runners that cross the line.Refreshments will be available.

Come out and support the team.