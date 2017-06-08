Sign up for the summer soccer Portlaoise street league season

Are you aged between 16 and 40 and want to have some summer soccer fun in Portlaoise?

Will if you fit the bill then the Portlaoise Street Soccer League is for you.

The 2017 league commences on June 21 in Portlaoise Leisure Centre from 2-4pm.

It is a 7-a-side format and free of charge to enter for males aged 16 - 40.

Registration forms available from Laois Sports Partnership office.

First 12 entries only will be accepted as numbers are strictly limited this year.

No late entries will be accepted on the day. Call 057 8671248 for your registration form or contact Nichole Dunphy (086) 0485820