Laois sports clubs encouraged to sign up to child protection training course

Laois Sports Partnership is notifying sports clubs of upcoming training in child welfare and protection.

A person appointed to the Designated Liaison Person (DLP) position in a club must have completed the Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness Course and should complete the new Designated Liaison Person three hour workshop.

A club may appoint the same person to both the Club Children’s Officer (CCO) and DLP positions however best practice advises that they are kept as separate roles.

The third part of the ISC Child Welfare & Protection Training Programme is the Designated Liaison Person workshop.

Laois Sports Partnership says every club/organisation should designate a person to be responsible for dealing with any concerns about the protection of children.

The Designated Liaison Person is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency or Social Services (NI) and/or An Garda Siochána / PSNI.

It is recommended that this person is a senior club person. However, if there is difficulty identifying a separate individual to take this role, the Club Children’s Officer can be appointed as Designated Liaison Person once the club/organisation is clear about the responsibilities of each role.

The organisation’s child protection policy and procedures should include the name and contact details of the Designated Liaison Person and the responsibilities attached to the role.

Next course is scheduled for 20th June. Contact the Laois Sports Partnership to book places.