Molly O'Connor is Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for September

The results are in, and Molly O'Connor from The Harps is the Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the month for September.

Molly was nominated after she was 'Player of the Game' for Laois in their All-Ireland U-16 final against Antrim, where she scored a goal from wing back. She beat off tough competition from Willie Hyland, Lorcan Madden and Martin McDonald, in another tough and competitive field.

Thanks to everyone who voted, and keep an eye out next month for our October vote.