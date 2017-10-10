Ross King and Seamus Callanan top the bill at Asthma In Sport discussion this Wednesday

Laois Sports Partnership are hosting a panel discussion this Wednesday night on Asthma in Sport, which features a very impressive line up.

All-Ireland winning hurler Seamus Callanan will be a guest on the night, as well as Ross King, captain of the Laois senior hurling team. Averil Power, Chief Executive of Asthma Ireland will also be present, along with Dr Muhammad Tariq, a consultant paediatrician in Portlaoise Hospital, who specialises in respiratory and allergy issues.

The event gets under way at 7pm in Rathdowney Community Hall, where the panel will field questions and discuss their personal experienes in dealing with asthma.

There will also be some fun and games as part of the event, where panel members and audience members will take part in physical challenges and different activities, which promises to be a must-see segment of the night.

The event is part of Laois Connects Mental Health Week, and for more on the events planned, including a talk with former Armagh footballer Oisín McConville, see HERE