Pat Critchley to be honoured for 'Outstanding Contribution to Physical Education' in recognition of career with Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise

Pat Critchley will receive an award for his outstanding contribution to physical education in Ireland, at a conference held in the Killeshin Hotel this Friday night.

Critchley retired from Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise earlier this year after 32 years on the staff of the local secondary school. In that time he played a huge role in promoting sport and physical activity, which has resulted in the school now being regarded as one of the elite sporting secondary schools in the country.

In Ladies Football and Basketball in particular, Pat helped to bring countless regional, Leinster and All-Ireland titles back to Portlaoise, as well as promoting physical activity though his PE classes in the school.

As a result of this massive contribution to the school during his career, the Physical Education Association of Ireland will award him the Micheal Dermody Award at their annual conference at the Killeshin Hotel on Friday night. The award, named after a famed physical inspector with the Department of Education, was first presented in 2011.