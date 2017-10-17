Molly O'Connor collects her Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month award for September

Laois camogie star Molly O'Connor collected her Sports Star of the Month award for September last week.

Molly topped the poll ahead of Willie Hyland, Lorcan Madden and Martin McDonald to take home the trophy, having been nominated for her performance in the All-Ireland U-16 camogie final.

Molly was Player of the Game on that occasion, scoring a goal from wing-back as Laois beat Antrim after a replay. She went on to win a senior final a couple of weeks ago with her club, The Harps, and is the first person to be nominated in two sports, having been nominated for Handball back in February.