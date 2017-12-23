MY SPORTING YEAR - Ross King (Laois Senior Hurling team captain)

Ross King had an eventful 2017, being named Laois senior hurling team captain, racking up some extraordinary scores for the county, and then seeing his club crash out of the Laois SHC to local rivals Clough-Ballacolla. He will be leading Laois again when try to book a rare day out in Croke Park this summer.

------------

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- Being named captain of Laois was a standout highlight.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

- Definitely not, we’re all greedy. It’s like eating soup with a fork – you can never get enough! We didn’t get that big scalp with Laois and we were knocked out early with the club.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- The Leinster quarter-final against Wexford game in O’Moore Park. Huge crowd and buzz. We built ourselves up for that game for months. Just disappointing not to do it on that big occasion, but we will come again.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- Podge Lawlor in training.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?

- Ballyragget winning Kilkenny

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- Sumo wrestling in Tokyo. It’s a lot like how Podge Lawlor tackles.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?

- That’d go to the mother, she has the training gear sparkling every week.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

- Seeing Christy Moore belting them out live

--------------------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- Hopefully we get a day out in Croke Park and fill the place with a bit of Blue & White. That’s in the back of my mind through all this winter training.

What is you biggest fear for 2018?

Injury, and Podge Lawlor

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

Galway Utd, my friend Shane Keegan is manager.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- If the sumo wrestling fails me, A McGregor UFC fight

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- A mother never chooses her favorite child – but young Dan Bourke looks a good prospect in our club.

-----------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Brazil

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Mayo for football. Tipperary for hurling

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

- Portlaoise for football and Rathdowney-Errill for the hurling

Laois Ladies Football and Camogie

- Sarsfields and St Brigid's

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Ireland and Leinster