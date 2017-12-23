MY SPORTING YEAR - Molly O'Connor (All-Ireland Camogie and Handball Medal Winner)

It's fair to say Molly O'Connor had a memorable 2017. Twice an All-Ireland champion, in Handball and Camogie, the talented young girl from Cullohill has also Player of the Game in the U-16 All-Ireland Camogie final. She'll have a job on her hands topping it in 2018, but with her talent, anything is possible.

------------

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- My personal highlight of 2017 was getting player of the match in the All Ireland Camogie Under 16 Final.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

- I achieved a lot more than I anticipated, being successful in both handball and camogie.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- My biggest disappointment of 2017 was losing the Munster Schools A final by a point, and not winning the U-16 club championship, as my dad promised a house party if we won.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- I had two very tough opponents this year Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (Camross) and Clodagh Tynan (St Brigids).

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?

- The best sporting event I attended in 2017 was the All-Ireland Hurling Qualifier between Kilkenny and Waterford, it was such a exciting game and went to extra time.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- I wish I could have attended Conor McGregor boxing match against Floyd Mayweather because I'm a big fan of his.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?

- Ray Fogarty my handball coach, because he gave up endless hours to come and train me.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

My non sporting highlight of the year was going to Disneyland Paris. I had great fun with my friends going on all the amusements.

--------------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- My goal for 2018 is to continue enjoying the sports I love.

What is you biggest fear for 2018?

- My biggest fear of 2018 would be getting seriously injured.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

- I'd love to see my brother Jim's team be successful, as they were beaten in the county final last year.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- I'd love to see the World Cup final, with Brazil in it preferably, as my all time favourite player is Neymar.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- Amy Collier from Camross is one to watch for 2018. She is a brilliant camogie player with her never give up attitude. Let's hope her game drops when she plays against The Harps though!

------------------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Brazil.

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Dublin for football and Waterfor for hurling.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

- Portlaoise and Clough-Ballacolla.

Laois Ladies Football and Camogie

- Sarsfields and The Harps (fingers crossed!)

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Ireland and Leinster.