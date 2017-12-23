MY SPORTING YEAR - Lorcan Madden (All-Ireland Wheelchair Hurler of the Year)

Wheelchair Hurling continues to grow in popularity, and its finest practitioner at the moment is Laois man Lorcan Madden. A two-time Hurler of the Year, he spearheded Leinster's All-Ireland double this year as the province continues to sweep all before them thanks to the performances of Lorcan, a handful of other Laois hurlers.

--------------

LOOKING BACK



What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- Finishing the year unbeaten and winning the All-Ireland league and Championship double with Leinster.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

- Yes and no, there is always room for improvement.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- Watching Gaelic Football on the telly! It's gone backwards.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- Peter Lewis, the Ulster Wheelchair hurler.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?

- The All-Ireland Wheelchair Hurling final.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- Galway vs Waterford in the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?

- My family, friends, the players of Leinster Wheelchair Hurling and our coaches Jeff Phelan, Tom Sheehy and Jerry Pierce.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

- Spending time with my daughter and getting back working

--------------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- To live everyday with passion and enthusiasm, and of-course compete in the business end of the Wheelchair Hurling championship, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

- Concerns over the downgrade of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

- Laois hurlers and footballers.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- Lots of them, but possibly the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- In Wheelchair Hurling, the sharp shooter Gary O’Reilly from Portlaoise and The Rock, Paul Tobin, from Mountrath.

----------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Brazil

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Galway for the Hurling and Dublin for the football.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

- Portlaoise foobtallers and Rathdowney Errill!

Laois Ladies Football and Camogie

- Sarsfields for football and Camross for the camogie.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Ireland for 6 Nations and Clermont Auvergne.