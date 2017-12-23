MY SPORTING YEAR - Lorcan Madden (All-Ireland Wheelchair Hurler of the Year)
Lorcan Madden.
Wheelchair Hurling continues to grow in popularity, and its finest practitioner at the moment is Laois man Lorcan Madden. A two-time Hurler of the Year, he spearheded Leinster's All-Ireland double this year as the province continues to sweep all before them thanks to the performances of Lorcan, a handful of other Laois hurlers.
--------------
LOOKING BACK
What was your personal highlight of 2017?
- Finishing the year unbeaten and winning the All-Ireland league and Championship double with Leinster.
Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?
- Yes and no, there is always room for improvement.
What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?
- Watching Gaelic Football on the telly! It's gone backwards.
Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?
- Peter Lewis, the Ulster Wheelchair hurler.
What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?
- The All-Ireland Wheelchair Hurling final.
What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?
- Galway vs Waterford in the All-Ireland Hurling Final.
Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?
- My family, friends, the players of Leinster Wheelchair Hurling and our coaches Jeff Phelan, Tom Sheehy and Jerry Pierce.
Non-Sporting highlight of the year?
- Spending time with my daughter and getting back working
--------------
LOOKING FORWARD
What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?
- To live everyday with passion and enthusiasm, and of-course compete in the business end of the Wheelchair Hurling championship, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.
What is your biggest fear for 2018?
- Concerns over the downgrade of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.
Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?
- Laois hurlers and footballers.
What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?
- Lots of them, but possibly the All-Ireland Hurling Final.
Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?
- In Wheelchair Hurling, the sharp shooter Gary O’Reilly from Portlaoise and The Rock, Paul Tobin, from Mountrath.
----------
PREDICTIONS
World Cup
- Brazil
All-Ireland Football and Hurling
- Galway for the Hurling and Dublin for the football.
Laois Senior Football and Hurling?
- Portlaoise foobtallers and Rathdowney Errill!
Laois Ladies Football and Camogie
- Sarsfields for football and Camross for the camogie.
6 Nations and European Champions Cup
- Ireland for 6 Nations and Clermont Auvergne.
