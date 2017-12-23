MY SPORTING YEAR - Sean Scannell (Irish Junior Swimmer)

Sean Scannell hasn't even left secondary school yet, but he's already one of the brightest prospects in Irish swimming. The Portlaoise teenager competed at the European Youth Olympics in Gyor, Hungary over the summer, and is already competing strongly against swimmers almost twice his age. He is a student in Portlaoise CBS, and trains with Kilkenny Swimming Club.

-----------

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- Finishing 6th at the Youth Olympics in Hungary during the summer.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

- Yes, and I had the added bonus of being part of the relay team which broke Irish Junior Record at U-18 level.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- Missing out on a medal in Hungary

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- Conor Ferguson, he was a World Junior silver medallist.

What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?

- After Hungary, the UK School Games as there was no pressure on me when I was competing.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- The World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?

My parents and my coach.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

A last-minute holiday to Lanzarote.

--------------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- I have three goals for 2018 - to compete at World Youth Olympics in Argentina, to comepte at the European Juniors in Finland and also the World School Games in Morrocco.

What is you biggest fear for 2018?

- I have no fears for next year.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

- Barcelona in the Champions League.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- Super Bowl 52

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- Mona McSharry

-------------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Brazil

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Dublin and Galway

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

- Portlaoise and Camross

Laois Ladies Football and Camogie

- Sarsfields and O’Moores

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Ireland and Saracens