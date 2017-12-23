MY SPORTING YEAR - Jason Murphy (Portlaoise AFC)

Portlaoise AFC made history in 2017 with their first ever piece of silverware at intermediate level. Key to their success was the brilliant form of Jason Murphy, who finished the 2016/2017 season as top scorer, and is already banging them in at a steady rate this season too.

--------

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- My personal highlight of 2017 was finishing as top goalscorer for Portlaoise AFC.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve?

- Yeah, I was happy with all I achieved, but there's always room for improvement.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- One of the most disappointing things would have to be the fact that we didn't get to at least a cup final.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- Inchicore were our toughest opponents in my opinion.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- McGregor Vs Mayweather in Vegas.

Who played the biggest role in helping you to be successful in 2017?

- Ger Dunne and Gary Seery were constantly encouraging and pushing us to reach our goals throughout 2017.

Non-Sporting highlight of the year?

- Getting married would have to be the biggest non-sporting highlight of last year for me personally.

--------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- This year I would hope for us to be promoted at least, or maybe even win the league.

What is you biggest fear for 2018?

- My biggest fear would have to be not scoring goals and helping my team.

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

- The team I support, Liverpool.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- The World Cup.

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- The one to watch in my opinion would be Jason Caffrey hes a really exciting player and one to keep an eye on.

--------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Brazil would have to be the favourites for me.

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Hopefully Mayo to win the football finally and Galway to do the double.

Laois Senior Football and Hurling?

- I don't watch either to be honest.

Laois Ladies Football and Camogie

- I don't watch either.

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Hopefully Ireland will win the 6 Nations, Leinster for the Champions Cup.