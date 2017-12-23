MY SPORTING YEAR - Sean Masterson (Connacht and Ireland Rugby Player)

Former Portlaoise underage rugby star Sean Masterson has been thriving out West, where he has been one of the star performers in the Connacht academy. He was chosen as captain of the Irish U-19 team in 2017, and was also part of the U-20 squad for the 6 Nations and the World Cup.

---------

LOOKING BACK

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

- The personal highlight for me was probably captaining Ireland U-19s during the season, and also getting picked on the U-20 World Cup squad.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

- I had some goals set out at the start of the season, and throughout the season. I had some ups and downs, but most things worked out in the end, thank god.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

- For me, the U-20 World Cup was a disappointment. Results didn't go our way, and then I got injured after the third game, and that was my campaign over with.

Who was the toughest opponent you faced in 2017?

- The New Zealand U-20s by far.



What was the best sporting event you attended in 2017?

- I didn't attend any big games or events really in 2017. Connacht against Munster in the new Pro 14 this seoson was a cracker though.

What sporting event do you wish you could have attended in 2017?

- All-Ireland football final

---------

LOOKING FORWARD

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

- Hopefully to get on the Irish U-20 team again, and push on with Connacht as well

Aside from you/your team, who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

- Mayo to win Sam

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

- I'd enjoy going to an NBA game, I think that would be cool, to see LeBron James do his thing.



Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

- Finin O'Fatharta is a class act.

---------

PREDICTIONS

World Cup

- Germany

All-Ireland Football and Hurling

- Mayo and Galway

6 Nations and European Champions Cup

- Ireland and Clermont Auvergne.