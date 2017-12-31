Laois Sport Quiz of 2017 - The Questions

With 2018 almost upon us, here is a brain teaser for you all with a quizzical look back on the 2017 sporting year in Laois.

JANUARY

1. Who did the Laois senior hurlers play in their opening Walsh Cup game?



2. Referee Fergal Smyth gave a dodgy penalty against Laois in the O'Byrne Cup. Where is he from?



3. Which Laois footballer suffered a double cheek fracture in January?



4. Who scored 18 points for Portlaoise RFC against Port in the Towns Cup?



5. Which province does Sean Masterson play for?







FEBRUARY

1. Who got Laois' first goal in their NFL game against Armagh?



2. Where were the National Indoor Championships in February?



3. McGregor coach John Kavanagh launced the SBG gym in Portarlington this month. What does SBG stand for?



4. Which Panthers international scored 20 points against Meteors?



5. How many players had Offaly on the field at the end of their NHL game with Laois?





MARCH

1. Molly O'Connor won an All-Ireland Handball title in March. What Laois club is she a member of?



2. Where did Laois hold their indoor athletics finals in March?



3. What position did Portlaoise Panthers ladies finish in the Super League?



4. Where did Nicole Turner compete in the Para Swimming Series in March?



5. Hurling legend Maggie Walsh died in March. What club did he play for?





APRIL

1. Our Duke won the Irish Grand National in April. Where was it held?



2. Laois man Bill Duggan was called up to the Leinster Junior Rugby squad this month. What GAA club did he used to play for?



3. Both a Laois footballer and hurler scored a hat-trick in April. Who were they?



4. Which Asian country did Sean Masterson captain Ireland against?



5. Which club won the season opening Palmer Cup in April?





MAY

1. Which Laois Ladies footballer was voted onto the Division 2 Team of the Year in May?



2. Which St Abban's athlete won the Leinster Novice Road Race in May?



3. Who did the Laois camogie team beat in the Leinster final?



4. Name the Scoil Chríost Rí teacher given a Basketball Coach of the Year award in May?



5. Who scored two goals for Laois in their Leinster SFC game against Longford?





JUNE

1. Who got Laois' only goal in their Leinster SFC game against Kildare?



2. Rosenallis won an All-Ireland Féile title in June. Which Kilkenny club did they defeat in the final?



3. Which Laois player scored the winning point against Carlow in their All-Ireland Qualifer?



4. Name the former Laois senior hurling manager, from Kilkenny, who sadly passed away in June?



5. Avril Deegan won two medals at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships in June. Which Laois club does she run for?





JULY

1. Who scored 0-9 for Clare as they defeated Laois in the SFC Qualifiers?



2. Nickey Brennan was appointed to chair the Laois GAA Strategic Review. What club is he from in Kilkenny?



3. What city in Hungary held the European Youth Olympics, where swimmer Sean Scannell competed?



4. Who beat Mountmellick in the opening round of the SFC?



5. How many points to Eoin Reilly score for Abbeyleix in their win over Castletown?





AUGUST

1. Laois U-14 hurlers recorded a famous win over Kilkenny in August. Who else did they beat in their group?



2. Which Laois athletics club won a national team title in August?



3. Mountmellick Gaels were relegated from the SFC. Who beat them in the playoff?



4. Which club were relegated from the Laois SHC in August?



5. Who did the Irish U-18 girls team lose out to in the European final?





SEPTEMBER

1. Who won the Laois JFC in September?



2. Who kicked a late equaliser for Portlaoise in the IFC final?



3. What age category did Martin McDonald compete in at the World Mountain Running Championships?



4. What Laois player was Player of the Game in the All-Ireland Camogie final?



5. Who scored the late goal for Camross in the SHC final?





OCTOBER

1. Which Laois GAA club lost two county finals on the same afternoon in October?



2. Name the Laois man after whom the Leinster Colleges SFC trophy was named in October.



3. Who was the Portlaoise man given an award for his prowess as a gymnastics judge in October?



4. Who won the Laois U-17 FC?



5. Which Trumera hurler also played football with Emo in 2017?





NOVEMBER

1. Name the new Laois camogie boss, who was appointed in November?



2. Who came off the bench to score two frees to win the Laois U-21 HC for Rathdowney-Errill?



3. Portlaoise RFC recorded their only win of the season, so far, against who in November?



4. Which Dublin club ended Emo's run in the Leinster Club IFC?



5. Two Laois underage athletes won gold at the Leinster Cross Country Championships. Sorca Moloney was one, who was the other?





DECEMBER

1. In what city was TJ Doheny's world title eliminator with Mike Tawatchai?



2. Who will Doheny face for the world title?



3. Peter O'Neill was elected the new Laois GAA Chairman in December. Who is the new Vice Chairman?



4. Who were the first-time winners in the Laois Senior Cross Country?



5. Who sponsored the new Laois GAA kit vans?





