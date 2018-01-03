Laois angling clubs urged to apply for grants to support fishing events

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its Sponsorship Fund for 2018 which can support angling events and initiatives in Laois, Leinster and across the country.

The fund supported 79 events and initiatives across 19 counties to the tune of €30,000 in 2017, with a particular focus on those which help grow Ireland’s angling tourism product and support novice anglers.

Inland Fisheries says Ireland’s Sponsorship Fund aims to support large international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling offering and contribute to local economies.

The fund also contributes to novice angler events which increase participation in angling among those who want to begin, or who have recently taken up, fishing as a hobby. It also helps initiatives which disseminate information that promote conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource and can include seminars, workshops and training. Support from the Sponsorship Fund can be either financial or resource support from Inland Fisheries Ireland staff members.

Angling offers rural communities the opportunity to increase the number of visitors to the area and in turn, support local business and create jobs by providing a sustainable source of income for both catering and accommodation services.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland.

“With Ireland having some of the best wild fisheries in Europe, this Sponsorship Fund forms part of our National Strategy for Angling Development which aims to develop our angling tourism potential while also managing and conserving our fisheries resource,” she said.

Inland Fisheries says the National Strategy for Angling Development aims to deliver significant economic benefits in rural communities where much of angling takes place, while also ensuring that fish populations and habitats are protected and conserved.

Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Fund are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The scheme will remain open for applications until Monday January 22nd 2018 and all applications can be made online at http://www.fisheriesireland. ie/Angling-Information/ sponsorship-programme.html

Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the scheme requirements.