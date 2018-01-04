'Bomber' takes Borris-in-Ossory snooker title

David 'Bomber' Kavanagh was the winner of the Snooker Singles Tournament Final played recently in the O'Brien Hall, Borris-in-Ossory.

Kavanagh defeated Tom Kearns by three frames to one in a very exciting and entertaining final. The highlight of the final was Bomber’s break of 35 in the third frame.

On his way to the final Bomber defeated Mark Hanlon, Thep Fitzpatrick, Damien Fox and Darragh Quinlan. Tom reached the final by accounting for Peter Hennessy, Martin Delaney, Stephen Finan and Martin Coss.

After the game club chairman Leo Kelleher congratulated both players and presented the O’Brien Hall Snooker Perpetual Trophy to Bomber and runner up trophy to Tom.