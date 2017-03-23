Final public meeting on plan to revamp Portlaoise

The people of Portlaoise and the rest of Laois who have an interest in the planned revamp of the town centre are invited ot the final part of the public consultation process next week.

The meeting is the third in a series of meetings hosted by Laois County Council and a project team designed to get the public's input on a new Public Realm Strategy.

The council says these workshops provided the project team with invaluable information and feedback which has shaped the preparation of the Portlaoise Town Centre Public Realm Strategy / Vision Statement.

“Laois County Council would like to invite you to a presentation and workshop where those attending will have an opportunity to see the proposed interventions, areas for revitalisation and to offer feedback to further assist in the completion of the project,” said Angela McEvoy Senior planner in County Hall.

“This third workshop will be the final step in moving towards the production of the Portlaoise Town Centre Public Realm Strategy which will define the proposed interventions, strategy and policies, ” she said.

The key themes for the meeting are:

•A ‘Shared Vision’ for Portlaoise Town Centre public spaces, parks, landscaping, walkways, traffic, transport, parking etc.

•Key design interventions for urban spaces designated for enhancement.

•Pedestrian priority linkages between the old and new areas of Town Centre.

•A 3D model of Portlaoise Town Centre showing the existing town, the proposed interventions and the exposure and showcasing of the heritage assets.

•Proposed policies and objectives and design manual. We are keen to continue to engage with not only those people living, working and employed within the study area but also the people residing in the wider town, businesses in the area, visitors etc.

“We look forward to meeting you on the evening and please feel free to contact us should you have any queries,” said Ms McEvoy.

This workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 4 from 5pm to 9pm at The Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise.

Theworkshop entitled 'Shared Vison' will consist of a drop-in information session between 5 – 7pm.

This will be followed by a presentation by the project team setting out the proposals that have emerged from the consultation findings from the earlier public workshops.

The meeting concludes with a round table discussion commencing at approximately 7.30pm. Its purpose is to capture everyone’s feedback and views following the earlier presentation.