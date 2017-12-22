“Although I will meet a lot of wild animals the biggest challenge I face is hypothermia. Temperatures will go from -0 to 40 degrees. When I camp for the night I will have to hang my food 10 feet in the air and away from my tent. If I kept it in or anound the tent I could wake up to grizzly bears.”

- Extreme sportsman John Bolton from Portarlington, preparing for his Rocky Mountain cycle in aid of Laois Hospice.

“It is clear that all of these robberies are perpetrated by people who are either out of their head on drugs or stealing to feed their drug habit.”

- Judge Keenan Johnson, who dealt with four separate cases of Laois men robbing shops with knives to get drug money.

“I would not be at all fearful about the future of Portlaoise. I would be very confident that as we build towards a population of 30,000, we are becoming a city - we are becoming a city fast”.

- John Mulholland, Laois County Council Chief Executive, on the public realm revamp of Portlaoise.

“More luck to yee lads. It looks lovely like one of these shiny happy towns n California. Please God I won't be here to see it.”

- John Dunne's response to the town plan for Portlaoise commissioned by Laois County Council.

“As long as I can remember, from childhood until now, there was nothing like this that would give me any hope for the future.”

- Rosenallis man, Daniel McDonald, whos e campaign has helped secure affordable treatmentfor Cystic Fibrosis patients.

“It's an incredible result. I felt going to Fairyhouse today that he would win. The press had talked him down in recent days, but we knew hog good he was, and he did it. I was never in any doubt.”

- Sloane Cooper on our Duke's Irish Grand National win.

“The ground floor will have an exhibition area, and sections for adults, teenagers, children. The first floor will have a study and a community meeting room, and the third floors are for staff and storage.”

- Laois County Council Director of Services Donal Brennan on the design for the new county library in Portlaoise, expected to cost €5 million to construct.