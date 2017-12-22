The Verbals Leinster Express Quotes of August 2017

“Aside from the obvious tourism benefits, it's also hugely important that we maintain and develop our outdoor infrastructure to encourage everyone to keep fit and live a healthy and active lifestyle.”

- Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan supporting the Slieve Bloom bike trail development.

“We're given a decision to make, yet we've no power, Why put us through the blooming thing, going to meetings, when in actual fact we can do nothing, putting us through the torture of arguing with management, trying to represent the people. It was a silly, stupid thing to be at.”

Cllr John Moran's reaction to a Ministerial reversal of their decision to ban windfarms in Laois.

“I've spent all my working life at St. Paul's, this is like moving home, for the children and the teachers. It is a new start for us all. Everything we love is here, it's just a matter of settling down now.”

Meree O'Sullivan, Deputy Principal at Holy Family Senior School.

“Of course I love vegetables, you couldn't believe the quality of eating fresh vegetables compared to what you get in a shop. I don't drink, and I never smoked, I was into all sports, and the outdoor life. I work every day.”

All Ireland vegetable winner Harold Lawlor (94) on his recipe for a long healthy life.

“It's absolutely super and well deserved, she is a total inspiration for people and for new parents of babies with Down Syndrome. She proves what can be done, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and they can make themselves part of society.”

Geraldine Flanagan, mother to Kate, Laois Person for August.

“We were penalised in a huge way for being innovative or entrepreneurial, we got hammered because we wanted to improve the premises, the service to customers, layout and everything. It has happened in a huge amount of businesses. There are a lot of issues, traffic management is pretty deplorable at the moment which doesn't help any kind of retail business. Stand alone retail business in Portlaoise and Ireland in general are going to be a museum piece in ten years.”

Pat Miller, on the closure of Miller's Hardware