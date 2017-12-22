My Year: Pamela Moran

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

The “Pre Loved Dress night in Abbeyleix was successful beyond all my hopes. So many people helped me and supported the event that it raised almost €13,000 for the Irish Cancer Society. On the day of the event I found out my salon had won the Leinster Express Laois Hair Salon of the year. What a day!

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

Absolutely. I am a goal setter but oddly, the things I’m proudest of, running the NYC marathon and organising the charity event weren’t on my list at the start of the year.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

I’ve been so fortune this year that I had no regrets. For once!

What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?

Organising the Pre Loved Dress Weekend took up far more time than I first thought and it there was a difficult couple of months organising this and being a mother of two and a business owner.

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

Seeing Queen in the 3 Arena was a great night. I loved how they managed to include Freddie Mercury in the Concert.

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

I’ve seen so much of Meghan Markle this year and been fascinated by how so is giving up her acting career and changing her life. But she does get to be a princess.

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

I am running the London Marathon in April and the Dublin marathon on October. The Dublin marathon is with a group of my closest friends and I would love if we could do it for a local cause so I have a few ideas!

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

I am hoping to focus more on my business, Ego Boost Hair Salon. I’m planning more training for the team and hopefully entering some hairdressing competetions.

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

I’m always a bit of a worrier about my and my families health. It’s so important and I never take it for granted.

Who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

I would love to see Abbeyleix to continue its successful upturn. We have three new business on the Main Street, great local support, always feature well in Tidy Towns and also our great performance in the Entente Florale comptetion. It’s such a great town but it needs consistent local support to continue to succeed.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I been to Croke Park but never to an All Ireland. I would love get to the see the 2018 football final and who knows Laois might be there!

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I’ll be in London in April so I hope to see a West End show but if the Spice Girls ever reunite then I’ll be there.

Who you you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

I love Laois designer Heidi Higgins. She is already so successful but I think her brand is only going to go from strength to strength and this will be her year.

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

I’d love to see a wider national awareness of the many treasures our county has.