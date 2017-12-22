My Year - Billy Fitzpatrick

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

Seeing our PATH group going from strength to strength

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

No. I didn't get to finish some courses I'd started

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

Don't do regrets or politics but disappointed in our Government.

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

A very good read is "All will be Well"by Fr. Paddy Byrne

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

A standout personality for me is our local curate Paddy Byrne a man well grounded and in touch with reality.

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

To push for an outreach centre in Portlaoise where people will be listened to and encouraged .

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

To listen more intently to people

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

Climate change and waste.

Aside from yourself who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

Senator Frances Black a woman with wise words of my friends

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

All Ireland Hurling Final

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

Andrew Boccelli concert in Dublin

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

Donald Trump. He holds a lot of power in his hand too much maybe

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

That our hospital here in Portlaoise will be upgraded and used to it's full potential.