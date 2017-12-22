My Year - Michael Onalimi

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

Becoming the First Laois Nissan Generation Next Ambassador, Winning Best Food Provider in Ireland 2017 at the Micro Biz Awards , Representing Laois at The Taste of Dublin and of course meeting HRH Prince Charles & The Duchess of Cornwall in Kilkenny.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

I did and more! This has been a very successful year for my Business and I have made a lot of progress!

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

I do not believe in dwelling on regret, because everything we do, makes us who we are!

What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?

The Business challenge was the severe flooding that Mountmellick experienced which had a big impact, not only on the local Community here in the town but also on my Business.

The second and also the biggest challenge that I faced was the serious car accident that my daughters and I were involved in recently!

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

All the events that unfolded after the Mountmellick floods!

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

I would have to say, Vera Twomey, without question! When faced with such a challenge, she was fearless

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

To take my Business to the next level, both nationally and through Export and as always, to continue to grow, learn and evolve in Business!

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

Export to the UK and Europe and Expansion including creating Laois Jobs!

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

There is nothing to fear but fear itself or so they say, so I don't let anything hold me back!

Aside from yourself who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

Generally in life, I love to see everyone succeed, I like to see people doing well and excelling in what they do! From a Business point of view, I would say Start Up Businesses!

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

Would have to say World Cup 2018!

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I am looking forward to Africa Day 2018 here in Ireland!

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

I would go with Track & Field on this one and say John Ikpotoken, a phenomenal young sprinter from Portarlington

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

It would be fantastic to see new business growth throughout the county and also more business supports for both new and established businesses.

I also hope, that the proposed downgrading of Portlaoise Hospital will be reversed and instead of downgrading, investment is made.