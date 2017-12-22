My Year - Katie Flanagan
Profile
Katie Flanagan, the first Leaving Cert graduate who has Down Syndrome from Scoil Chriost Rí, Portlaoise.
.What was your personal highlight of 2017?
My debs ball
Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?
Yes
What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?
No regrets, love life
What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?
Doing my Leaving Cert
What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere
The Electric Picnic in Stradbally
Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?
My parents for helping me reach this far in my life
What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?
To go to College
What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?
To complete my first year well in National Learning Network
What is your biggest fear for 2018?
Not been able to do something in child care
Who would you like to see be successful in 2018?
My brother doing well in his Leaving Cert
What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?
The football All-Ireland final
What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?
Taylor Swift concert
Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?
Sean and Conor Price
What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?
More tourist attractions for people to visit our lovely county
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on