My Year - Kelly Lou Ging

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

I got married in April – definitely the best personal highlight of the year! Also being the first Laois person to reach the final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur was something I will never forget.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

Yes. I write realistic goals at the beginning of the year. My biggest goal was to open a second outlet which I did early December.

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

Not getting the chance to take a proper honeymoon – something that I will be doing early in 2018

What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?

Opening our new café in Parkside within a very short timeframe and opening in December, the silly season!

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

Electric Picnic is a highlight every year. We bring our vintage catering caravan Gloria and serve hot drinks and cakes for the weekend in Trailer Park. The atmosphere is magic and everyone enjoys the weekend, even though it is hard work too.

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

I’m a big fan of Donal Skehan. I have followed him for years and I admire his work ethic and how he is representing Ireland and the Irish food industry at an international level.

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

To continue to grow the business and spread sweetness.

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

Aside from going away on honeymoon, I would really like to write a cookbook.

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

Everyone has the fear of failure but I try to think positively and not focus on what might go wrong.

Aside from yourself who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

Partaking in the Ireland’s best young entrepreneur program (IBYE) I met so many amazing young entrepreneurs both local and national at different stages in their business and I would love to see them all be successful and I enjoy following their business journeys.

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

I’m not a huge sports fan but I’m sure I’ll be cheering my Dad on at a marathon or cycling event.

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

Definitely the Electric Picnic. Wouldn’t miss it

Who you you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

There are a lot of great female entrepreneurs in Laois, but I think Heidi Higgins is the one stand-out person that will do well.

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

I would like to see more businesses open up in Laois. We have great potential here, a brilliant central location. I would love to make people aware that you don’t have to be in a large urban area to make your business succeed. I would hope that local people would support local businesses, shop locally and make Laois thrive.