My Year - PJ Kavanagh

What was your personal highlight of 2017?

The birth of our second child, Suzie in September.

Did you achieve all you wanted to achieve in 2017?

Of course not, there's no end to what I want to achieve!

What was your biggest disappointment/regret of 2017?

To see a few of my favourite teams bow out earlier than expected from a few competitions.

What was the greatest challenge you faced in 2017?

Working with the Old Fort Festival committee to make this year's festival a memorable one for all!

What was a standout moment for you in 2017 in the cultural sphere

The Old Fort Festival on Main Street Portlaoise, it was bigger and better for year 2 and promises so much more for many years to come.

Who was the standout personality for you in 2017?

Bernard O'Shea, great to see him turn into a 12 year overnight success!

What are your goals/ambitions for 2018?

Spend some more time with family and friends and to develop our business a little more.

What is on your 'To Do' list in 2018?

To begin the planning for the 150th year anniversary of Kavanaghs in 2019!

Confirm numerous 'Big Acts' for a few special gigs!

What is your biggest fear for 2018?

Kim Jong-un

Aside from yourself who would you like to see be successful in 2018?

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee

What sporting event would you most like to attend in 2018?

Champions Cup Final (Leinster V Munster ideally!) or an All -Ireland Final with a Laois team involved

What cultural event would you most like to attend in 2018?

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Who would you say is 'One to Watch' in 2018?

Curtis Walsh in the Music World! The return of Dead Cat Bounce in the Comedy World! The Portlaoise Panthers in the Sports World!

What are your hopes for Laois in 2018?

To see our hospital get the funding and credit it deserves.