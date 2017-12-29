End of an era for Portlaoise family pub closing on New Year's Eve

It will be the end of an era for the Fitzpatrick Family at The Square Bar, Portlaoise on December 31, 2017.

The last of the last orders will be had as family and friends will gather together ring in the new year in the pub which is around since The Fitpatrick's Great Grandfather purchased the premises in 1935.

The family has posted a beautiful tribute on Facebook and the pub now changes hands after 82 years.

"Are ya right there folks please?”

The last of the last orders.

The 31st December 2017 will mark the end of a legacy that has spanned 4 generations of The Fitzpatrick Family at The Square Bar, Portlaoise.

The Pub and the family have been inextricably linked since “Big Jim” our Great Grandfather purchased No. 7 in 1935.

The Pub is steeped in local history and personal memories too many to mention here..our Beloved Da - Jimmy Fitz was the true bard of the family with at least 3 books in him but sadly a lot of those tales will only live on in our memories.

It’s been a hub and nodal point in The Town for locals, blow ins, people down for matches, home for weddings, for Christmas you name it, all knew where to go and all were welcomed.

All life and walks of life have passed through our doors.

Some family were born here.

Some family and even some customers died here.

Some met here and fell in love, some others fell in and out.

For sure a lot walked in and danced out and a great many sang their hearts out.

Locals socialized, debated, they bartered, bought and sold, played pool for legs of lamb, 25s in the kitchen with the boys of old, others braved basketball with us kids in the back yard.

Some rocked out, some got locked out, a lot shouted at the telly. Many teams met there after training and were well fed with Annie’s homemade sandwiches.

We saw many trends come and go, moved with the times while staying true to our traditional roots of good welcome, craic and atmosphere.

From great pints of porter to Jagerbombs,

Pints of ale to fancy gins,

Large bottles of red lemonade to craft beers..

We always could tell a lot from what was in your glass!

All life went on in The Square Bar.

And it will go on... We wish the new owners the very best that the Pub has to offer.

It has been very good to us through the years as have all the people who have played their part..loyal customers, wonderful staff, amazing musicians, our friends and extended family, we thank you all..please do keep the home fires burning!

The Pub has shaped the greater part of our lives till now, we have worked hard, played hard and no matter what was going on kept the show on the road through all the years.

It has been an epic journey but now we are happy and ready to start anew on 1st January 2018.

It is fitting that we wrap up on NYE with Brian who has been our Maestro for the last 10 years to sing us out, we hope you can join us for a parting glass, a song or if we’re lucky a dance!

We wish a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy 2018 to you & yours,

With love and gratitude for all,

Anne, Aine, Maureen, Eilish & Roisin Fitzpatrick xx"

This tribute was posted on The Square Bar Facebook Page which you can view here.

It is understood another Laois family has purchased the premises.