New Year prescription charge cost cut for families - Minister Flanagan

Families across Laois will benefit from a reduction in prescription charges in the New Year, according to Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Budget 2018 reduced the charge from €2.50 to €2 per item from January 1st, 2018 and there will be a reduction in the monthly cap from €25 to €20.

Minister Flanagan stated

“I am delighted that families across Co Laois and all across Ireland will benefit from reduced prescription charges in the coming weeks.

“The new measure means all medical card holders will only pay €2 per item, with a maximum cost of €20 a month.

“This means Laois Medical Card holders under the age of 70 will save up to €60 in 2018 from the reduction in the prescription charge”.

He said families could more savings will come into force from January 1st on the Drug Payment Scheme (DPS).

“This year local families will also save up to €120 a year in medication costs with a reduction of €10 in the monthly threshold for Drug Payment Scheme

“Budget 2018 provided for a reduction in the DPS monthly threshold from €144 to €134, with effect from January 1st.

“The DPS is intended to protect people and families who don't have a medical card against excessive health costs, through a monthly cap on approved medicine costs. It also applies to those who have a GP visit card.

Minister Flanagan said reducing the cost of medicines for families is a key commitment in the Programme for Government and, building on the progress in 2017 where Fine Gael in government reduced the prescription charge for over 70's.

Concluding Minister Flanagan stated Fine Gael in Government is committed to supporting you and your family and building a sustainable future.

“In line with the Sláintecare recommendations, and subject to available resources, it is our intention to build upon these initiatives in future years and continue to reduce the cost of medicines for families,“ he said.