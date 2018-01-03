‘Overgrown’ Laois trees will be cut by council and given to affected homeowner

Trees on Laois County Council property that grown too large and are affecting a neighbouring property, are to be cut down.

The trees are on the R430 road at Killeshin in East Laois.

Cllr Ben Brennan asked that the “overgrown” trees be cut down, at the December 14 meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Senior engineer for the district John Ormond said that a contractor has been appointed to complete the works on council property, expected to be done by the end of January 2018.

“I accept that 100 percent, what do they do with the trees, can they be given to that person? They have done enough damage,” Cllr Brennan asked.

“We can talk to the person in relation to the timber,” Mr Ormond answered.