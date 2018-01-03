Flooding aid for homeowner in The Swan, Laois

A woman’s home in The Swan in Laois is to get protection from being flooded, by Laois County Council.

Roadworks are to be done to stop surface water on the Timahoe Road from flooding the yard of Orla Ryan.

The work is at the request of Cllr Paschal McEvoy from the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District, in a motion heard at their December 2017 meeting.

Senior Engineer John Ormond is to send a road patching unit to complete works to divert the surface water past Ms Ryan’s entrance.

Mr Ormond is also arranging to have additional water cuts opened on the road at the location.