Second national accolade for Laois restaurant on best of Ireland list

Imelda Tynan of Tynan's at The Storeyard is celebrating another fantastic achievement this week to kick off the new year.

Earlier this week there were celebrations as Imelda Tynan’s Rhubarb Tart was chosen as the McKenna's Guides 2017 Pudding of the Year.

As the popular Laois restaurant re-opens after Christmas on January 4, it is also celebrating making it into Georgina Campbell's ireland-guide.com Ireland The Best of the Best.

Taking to Facebook to share her delight Imelda said it is a great start to the year.

"I'm absolutely delighted and it was a lovely surprise for us on our prep day for reopening tomorrow. I couldn't do it without the fabulous team I have working with me. Three days in and 2018 keeps getting better!" she said.

The review by Georgina Campbell refers to Tynan's as a "hidden gem" that is "definitely worth a detour" and a destination for "good home cooking".

Congratulations again to all at Tynan's at The Storeyard.

