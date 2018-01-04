Only one school will represent Laois at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2018

Only one school from Laois will be represented at one of the biggest school science events in Europe next week.

The Leinster Express will be reporting at the RDS for the 54th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition from Wednesday, January 10 to Saturday, January 13.

Six projects from Heywood Community School will be exhibited at the exciting four day science spectacular event at the RDS in Dublin however, no other Laois schools have made it to this stage of the competition.

While one school from Laois has reached the exhibition stage, three schools from Offaly will be there, three schools from Carlow, over 30 schools from Cork and over 10 schools from Kildare among hundreds of other schools from all over the country.

Laois students will be among the 50,000 visitors heading to Dublin to view the 550 exhibits at the prestigious exhibition, as well as the RDS Primary Science Fair which runs alongside it.

Six projects from Heywood representing the county will go up against this stiff competition.

See the list of interesting Laois projects below from both groups of students and individuals.

