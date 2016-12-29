Funding for River Owenass in Mountmellick will be used for clearance and constuction of walkway for anglers

n angling development projects in Laois has been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area.

In Laois, Mountmellick Angling and Conservation Club’s project, which has received funding of €11,988, will look to improve access at Owenass River in Mountmellick.

This will include clearance and construction of a walkway along the Owenass River with fencing to allow anglers a safe route to the angling site.

The project is one of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The Capital Works Fund has been overwhelmed by strong project applications and following a considered review process, we are delighted to announce the 50 projects which have secured support which includes this project in Laois. The demand for improvements in angling access and development is evident. Rural communities across Ireland are engaged with angling and recognise the value of the fisheries resource to their local area.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland says it has worked closely with angling clubs, individuals, community groups and chambers of commerce to inform them about the fund and the overall National Strategy for Angling Development. We hope to empower these stakeholders to improve access to angling in their areas and as a result deliver long term recreational and economic benefit to their communities. www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.