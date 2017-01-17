CCTV roll out tops agenda at public meeting in Mountrath

A meeting will be held in Mountrath this week to prepare the way tackle crime across the Laois town through CCTV.

Mountrath Community Alert says the meeting is taking place to progress and sett up camera coverage and to discuss how they will be funded.

The group asks that all residents associations, clubs and groups as well as individuals attend. There will also be a discussion on the extension of the Text Alert service.

A number of other towns and villages in Laois have already taken the step of installing cameras in an effort to deter criminals to robbing homes and carrying out other crimes.

The meeting takes place in the Farmers Hall (opposite the Bank of Ireland) on Thursday, January 19 at 8pm.