Laois Heritage Society pays tribute to 'gentleman' Ronnie

The Laois Heritage Society has paid tribute to one of its founding members ahead of its annual general meeting this week.

The Laois Heritage Society will hold its Annual General Meeting in the Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. All members are requested to attend. New members are always welcome.

"Alas, one familiar face will be absent this year and on behalf of the members of the Laois Heritage Society, I would like to convey our deep sorrow and regret on the death of Ronnie Mathews, RIP.

"Ronnie was a gentleman, a historian and a hard-working member of the society. He was a long-time member of the general committee and many sub-committees, particularly that of the Journal.

"He was also PRO for many years and his huge knowledge of and interest in the culture and history of Laois, especially Portarlington is well known," said a post on its facebook page.

Funeral Service took place on January 11 in St Paul's Church, Portarlington followed by burial in The Friends Burial Ground, Rosenallis.