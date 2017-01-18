Tourism grants available to attract visitors to Laois

Applications are being invited for grants for projects that promote tourism in Laois.

Laois County Council has opened applications for the 2017 Tourism Grants round. The council says it recognises the contribution that tourism makes to the lives of the people of the county and the economic benefits in terms of increased activity and visitor numbers.

"In recognition of these benefits and the extent of the voluntary effort involved in their organisation of festivals and events, the Council will be making available a Tourism Grants Scheme in 2017.

"The main purpose of the Scheme is to provide targeted financial assistance to groups and organisations engaged in projects, events or developments at local level that have a demonstrable social, cultural and economic benefit to the County," says county hall.

The minimum grant that may be applied for under this scheme is €300 and the maximum is €3,000

For further information and an application form interested parties are asked to contact Mr. Dominic Reddin, Tourism Officer,

Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois or email dreddin@laoiscoco.ie telephone 057 86 64218

The Closing date for the receipt of completed applications is Tuesday, February 7 at 5pm.

