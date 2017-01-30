Tool appeal made for local projects in Mountrath

An appeal has been made in Mountrath for tools to be donated to help work on local projects such as the Tidy Towns.

Mountrath Development Association are seeking donations of tools for its Community Employment Scheme and Mountrath Tidy Towns.

Mountrath community benefits from the great work being done by both groups.

If anybody can donate DIY, woodwork or garden tools, they should contact MDA Chairperson Brenda O'Grady 087 2318324 or any member of the MDA.

The MDA also welcomes people who would like to sponsor the purchase of tools.