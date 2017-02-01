Funding on offer to protect Laois' rich heritage of historical buildings

People or groups in Laois who want to preserve some of the county's rich heritage of historical buildings can avail of some financial help.

Then annual funding round for grants under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Structures at Risk Fund 2017 is now open. The fund provides investment for the most vulnerable protected structures or buildings located within Architectural Conservation Areas. It also allows for the ongoing conversation of historic buildings

Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan said the Scheme will ensure the survival of some of Laois’ most significant architectural, cultural, archaeological and historic buildings.

“Towns and villages are the heart of our rural communities. Our beautiful old buildings are one of the many reasons that people come to visit county Laois. By supporting best practice in the conservation of our protected structures, we are contributing to Laois’ attraction as a tourist destination and making our communities a more attractive place to live.”

Information on eligibility and criteria can be found by accessing www.laois.ie/departments/planning/conservation-protected-structures/. The closing date for both schemes is noon February 28.